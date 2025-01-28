Surrey’s grocery shoppers are making healthier choices at the checkout that other parts of the UK, according to new data released by Tesco.
The supermarket has released its top 20 list for items purchased in its stores in the county, which reveals that milk, fruit, and vegetables are among the most popular items across the county.
The top 20 items bought at Tesco stores in Surrey are:
- Tesco British semi-skimmed milk, 2.272 litres (4 pints)
- Tesco whole cucumber
- Tesco banana single
- Tesco British whole milk 2.272 litres, (4 Pints)
- Tesco British semi-skimmed milk 1.13 litres, (2 Pints)
- Tesco broccoli 375g
- Tesco red peppers each
- Tesco large free-range eggs 6-pack
- Tesco bunched spring onions 100g
- Tesco baby plum tomatoes 300g
- Tesco medium free-range eggs 6-pack
- Tesco clementine or sweet easy peeler pack 600g
- Tesco red seedless grapes 500g
- Tesco ripe bananas 5-pack
- Tesco strawberries 400g
- Tesco classic round tomatoes 6-pack
- Tesco iceberg lettuce each
- Tesco ready-to-eat large avocados each
- Tesco raspberries 150g
- Tesco carrots 1kg
Oonagh Turnbull, Tesco’s head of health and sustainable diet campaigns, said: “The trend in what Surrey people are buying most of at our stores has taken more of a turn towards the healthy option.
“Nutrition has become important for customers, with the majority of them putting an emphasis on good-quality fruit and vegetables.
“A lot of this is down to people having an enthusiasm for home-cooked meals and for experimenting with what they prepare in the kitchen.”
Oonagh added: “We’re all aware that eating a healthy diet can help to reduce our risk of developing coronary heart disease and stop us from gaining too much weight.
“That’s why we at Tesco are always keen to promote the understanding that having a balance of different foods to provide all the nutrients your body needs is key when it comes to healthy living.”
The review also provided personalised insights into Clubcard users’ shopping habits.
Members could view their most-purchased items, their favourite lunchtime Meal Deal combinations, and even how many points they saved and spent with Tesco’s Reward Partners.
Tesco’s venues in the county include supermarkets in Guildford and Haslemere, as well as Tesco Expresses in Farnham and Woking.