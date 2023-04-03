A MAN who terrified Woking residents after threatening them while armed with electric stun guns has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Graham Balabanoff, 35, of George Road, Godalming, was sentenced when he appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday 30 March, having pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause violence and one count of assault on an emergency worker at an earlier hearing.
The court heard that around midday on Friday, 21 January 2022, Balabanoff arrived in Campbell Avenue in Westfield, armed with two stun guns. Holding the weapons, he began making threats towards members of the public he did not know, shouting that he would kill them. While threatening one woman, Balabanoff discharged a weapon and knocked her to the ground. Fortunately, she was unharmed.
Other residents, frightened by Balabanoff’s behaviour, called the police. Officers located Balabanoff in a nearby residential address and arrested him. Several officers were needed to restrain him, and a spit hood came loose from an officer’s jacket during the arrest. Balabanoff shoved this in his mouth. When an officer tried to recover it, he bit down on her fingers.
Balabanoff was remanded into custody following his arrest.
Detective Constable Kerry Plumb said: “This was a terrifying incident for anyone in the area. Balabanoff’s erratic behaviour was unprovoked and random – he threatened whoever he came across on Campbell Avenue.
“Thankfully this type of attack is very rare and I hope the local community will take some reassurance from the fact that Balabanoff has been sentenced to time in jail.”