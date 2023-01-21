Ludshott Common is a beautiful area of heathland located in the heart of the East Hampshire Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The common offers miles of well-marked footpaths for visitors to explore, including a circular walk to the ponds at Waggoners Wells. This walk takes you through varied habitats, including heathland, woodland, and open grassland, providing an excellent opportunity to spot a wide variety of wildlife such as deer, birds, and butterflies. The common is also home to an iron age hill fort and an ancient yew tree, which is believed to be over 2,000 years old. There is a car park near the entrance to the common and toilets are available. The nearby Applegarth Farm Shop and Cafe offers the perfect spot to refuel after your walk.