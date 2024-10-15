Woking Library will temporarily close as part of ongoing improvement work.
It will be closed until November 3 and a click and collect service will be available on site so customers can still return items and collect reservations.
When the library reopens on the Monday, there will be no public PC or study space available until the refurbishment works are complete in late December - including no click and collect service from November 27.
Customers are welcome to use any other Surrey library while the works are ongoing (as normal), including nearby Knaphill and West Byfleet.
The improvements at Woking Library include:
- new public toilets
- a fully flexible layout with space for events and performances
- improved furniture and increased study space
- flexible use meeting rooms
- new Super Access technology enabling out of hours use
The library’s December opening date will be published on its official webpage and Facebook page. More information at: https://tinyurl.com/Woking-library-improvements.