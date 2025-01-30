The Farnham Literary Festival has secured two of television’s biggest stars for its 2025 line-up.
Daytime TV host Lorraine Kelly and former Britain’s Got Talent judge, bestselling children’s author, and comedian David Walliams will be headlining events at the festival.
Their appearances add to an already impressive roster of more than 50 events and 100 authors and panelists, including I’m a Celebrity star the Rev Richard Coles and Captain Corelli’s Mandolin author Louis de Bernières.
The event will also feature talks on an array of other topics, including sharks, true crime, and the Bible.
Farnham Literary Festival Coordinator Theresa Gooda said: “Having household names like Lorraine Kelly, David Walliams and Richard Coles as part of the festival lineup, alongside literary sensations such as Louis de Bernières and Kate Summerscale, confirms Farnham's well-deserved place on the literary map.”
The festival will span the town, with the Farnham Town Council collaborating with local venues including Waterstones Farnham, Blue Bear Bookshop, Farnham Pottery, University for the Creative Arts, Farnham Library, Oxfam Books and Music, and St Mark’s Church.
Farnham Literary Festival will run from March 6-16, 2025 and tickets available at https://farnhamliteraryfestival.co.uk/events-2025-2/