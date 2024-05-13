If you’ve missed the registration deadline for MoonWalk London, you can still support the Woking-based breast cancer charity Walk the Walk by doing the new 5km Zoom Walk.
The shorter power walk, in which women, and men, take to the streets in brightly decorated bras or bra-themed T-shirts, will take place at Clapham Common on Saturday May 18 from 9.30am.
A Walk the Walk spokeswoman said: “If you are new to walking for health or would love a challenge that could include your family or friends, no matter their age or ability, then this is the one for you.
“Enjoy walking with like-minded people, getting a bit fitter, raising money for a great cause and going home with a medal all for just a couple of hours of your time.
“Do it for your own health and the difference you could make to those living with cancer.”
The main event, consisting of 15.1 or 26.2 mile walk, will start at 9pm and end the next day at 1pm.
Walk the Walk has raised more than £140 million, which it has given as grants to research, particularly in secondary breast cancer, and mostly small charities that provide emotional and physical support for those living with cancer, and work to prevent the illness.
The roots of the charity go back to 1996 when founder Nina Barough and 13 friends power walked the New York Marathon in their bras and raised £25,000 for breast cancer research.