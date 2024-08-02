Nearly £2 million will be spent this year on improving road markings across the county, with more than 48 miles of line painting already completed.
Surrey County Council has increased its funding for this and coming years to make the county’s roads safer and improve their visual appearance. In addition, is the largest ever surface dressing programme which will see more than 100 roads improved to help prevent potholes.
The works will see white and yellow road markings refreshed, with busy roads and those most in need of refreshing prioritised. Including major motorway junctions such as the M25 J6 (Godstone), J8 (Reigate), J9 (Leatherhead) and M3 J1 (Sunbury Cross).
Cllr Matt Furniss said: We’re investing in repairing and improving Surrey’s roads and pavements by 2028.
“Our highways teams are also continuing to trial new products which can complete these works in half the time, whilst also using more sustainable equipment.”