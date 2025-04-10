Teachers, pupils and their families gathered at a school in Addlestone to celebrate the opening of two new buildings.
The £11.1million buildings at Philip Southcote School were constructed by Morgan Sindall Construction. Facilities include a a teaching block with new classrooms, an ICT suite, and additional provisions for hearing-impaired students, and a pecialist hydrotherapy pool.
Surrey County Council’s investment in the new facilities provides 27 new additional school places as well as upgrading spaces for 24 existing places.
Philip Southcote is a three-form entry Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) School for students aged 11 to 19.
Headteacher Lee Jerwood said: “Having the classrooms all together in this wonderful new building means our departments can work much more cohesively. We’ve got English, Maths, ICT and our deaf pupil provision set up much more effectively for our learners.
“One of our students described it as tranquil, which is fantastic for a learning space.”
Deputy mayor of Runnymede, Margaret Harnden, cut the ribbon to officially open the new teaching block and pool building and Philip Southcote pupils were delighted to show their families around their new classrooms.
The buildings have photovoltaic panels and are built to a high specification to align with the Council’s net zero ambitions, the pool showcases cutting-edge technology and offers carbon reductions of up to 45 per cent.
Councillor Clare Curran, cabinet member for children, families and lifelong learning said: “We are thrilled that the pupils of Philip Southcote School can now benefit from these outstanding new facilities. Our goal is to provide local children with additional needs and disabilities the best opportunities for improved outcomes, helping them feel included, transition successfully into adulthood, and receive high-quality education closer to home.”
It is the first project to be completed under the SCF5 framework, which was developed to support public sector construction and development in the region.