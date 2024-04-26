The Specsavers Surrey Youth Games has returned for 2024 with a mission to get more kids into sport.
A programme of free events allows children and teens aged between seven and 16 to train with approved, safe and friendly coaches in new sports.
Across six to eight weeks of activity, children will learn vital skills such as teamwork, determination to try out new sports emphasising fun, taking part and learning new skills.
After the weeks of training, Active Surrey will be hosting an event at Surrey Sports Park for children to show off their achievements.
Featured sports include: Dance, judo, girls' touch rugby, boxing, the ‘Run, Ride, Row Challenge’, boccia, street basketball and tennis.
Elizabeth Duggan, managing director of Active Surrey, said: "Nine out of 10 children who took part in the Specsavers Surrey Youth Games last year said they were happier for doing so and their confidence had been boosted.”