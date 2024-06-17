We must demand action for nature, says Surrey Wildlife Trust CEO Sarah Jane Chimbwandira. She told me: “There’s no doubt that people care deeply about the environment and want our politicians to do much better.”
Sarah Jane pointed to a new poll published by The Wildlife Trusts last week: it revealed that most people think the main parties are doing poorly on the key issues of river pollution (78%), nature loss (71%), and climate change (69%). The research also showed that well over half of people consider environmental issues to be at least as important as other issues facing the country.
“So why aren’t we hearing more about nature from the main contenders from government?” she asks. “Given that protecting nature and making transition to a greener economy would offer enormous economic and social benefits, it’s clear to me that they are missing a trick.
“Surrey Wildlife Trust works with dozens of businesses, community organisations and landowners that want to become more sustainable, and it’s clear that hundreds more would grasp the opportunity to do so if the right policies were put in place to facilitate the change.
“Perhaps, if we all make our voices heard now, we can get the politicians talking about how this country can work with, and not against, nature.
“Whatever their personal politics, our message to voters in Surrey is simple. When casting your vote, or writing or speaking to candidates of any party, please demand more vision and clearer plans to deliver for nature.
“With climate change already wreaking havoc, and biodiversity loss becoming heartbreakingly apparent everywhere we look, there really isn’t any time to lose. We need an honest national conversation to start now, so that the next government, of whatever hue, takes the long-overdue steps we need to safeguard all our futures.”
ALL SET FAIR
The annual Goldsworth Park Summer Fair returns this Saturday (22 June) from 10am to 3pm and promises to be bigger and better than the first event last year, with a wide variety of stalls, games, activities, free children’s’ rides, and live entertainment all at the Goldsworth Park Centre, off Denton Way. Admission is free for all ages.
The fair is organised by the Goldsworth Park Community Association (GPCA), Goldsworth Park Guides and St Andrew’s Church.
The children’s fairground rides will again be free of charge, thanks to generous sponsorship by the GPCA. Children can also enjoy face painting, art and craft activities.
Numerous stalls will offer local crafts, delicious food, refreshments and unique gifts from local vendors.
Game booths will offer a variety of fun-filled games for all ages to enjoy, from classic carnival games to new and exciting challenges.
The schedule of live entertainment will ensure there is always something to see and hear throughout the day, including local bands, dance performances and special guest appearances.
Various local organisations will set up stalls, including the Guides and Scouts, Woking Hospice, Woking Environmental Action (WEAct), Goldsworth Care and the GPCA.
The organiser Patrick Coad, community and youth worker at St Andrew’s Church, said: “We’re delighted to bring back the Goldsworth Park Summer Fair for a second year. This year the event at the Goldsworth Park Centre will be bigger and better, featuring a wide range of stalls, games, activities, rides and live entertainment. With something for everyone, it is set to be a highlight of the summer season.”