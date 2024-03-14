A £1 million funding boost from the Home Office is set to enhance police efforts in combating anti-social behaviour (ASB) and serious violence across Surrey.
This funding, announced by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Lisa Townsend, aims to increase police visibility in identified hotspots, employing measures like stop and search, public space protection orders, and closure notices.
Part of a larger £66 million government package, it follows successful trials in other counties which saw ASB decrease by up to half.
Despite Surrey's relatively low crime rate, residents identified ASB, burglary, and drug dealing as top concerns in recent community events and surveys.
The PCC said: “I am delighted that this money from the Home Office will directly boost the response to those issues that local residents have told me are the most important to them where they live. “People in Surrey regularly tell me that they want to see our police officers in their local community so I am really pleased that these extra patrols will also raise the visibility of those officers.”
Chief constable, Tim De Meyer, said: “Hotspot policing cuts crime through highly visible policing and strong law enforcement in the areas that need it most. It is proven to tackle problems such as anti-social behaviour, violence and drug dealing.
“We will use technology and data to identify hotspots and target these with the traditional policing that we know people want to see. I am sure that people will notice improvements and I look forward to reporting our progress in fighting crime and protecting people.”