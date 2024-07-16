Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey Lisa Townsend recently joined officers on a dedicated anti-social behaviour (ASB) hotspot patrol after her office received £1m to boost visible policing across the county. Marking Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week, the commissioner learnt how the “hotspot” approach by Surrey Police aims to cut ASB and serious violence. The initiative is currently being rolled out in 15 areas of Surrey, with each area chosen based on the latest crime data. Since May, the funding from the Home Office has paid for an extra 900 patrols, resulting in 34 arrests for offences including assault, possession of drugs and breaching antisocial behaviour legislation. Officers have also carried out 43 stop and searches in hotspot areas, including town centres. Anti-social behaviour is sometimes viewed as low level but persistent problems are often linked to a bigger picture that includes serious violence and exploitation. Neighbourhood crime in Surrey remains low and these patrols are focused on enhancing the existing presence of police and partners to help address incidents before their impact grows. Commissioner Lisa Townsend said: “Anti-social behaviour is a key topic when I ask residents for their views on policing in Surrey.