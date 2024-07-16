Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey Lisa Townsend recently joined officers on a dedicated anti-social behaviour (ASB) hotspot patrol after her office received £1m to boost visible policing across the county. Marking Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week, the commissioner learnt how the “hotspot” approach by Surrey Police aims to cut ASB and serious violence. The initiative is currently being rolled out in 15 areas of Surrey, with each area chosen based on the latest crime data. Since May, the funding from the Home Office has paid for an extra 900 patrols, resulting in 34 arrests for offences including assault, possession of drugs and breaching antisocial behaviour legislation. Officers have also carried out 43 stop and searches in hotspot areas, including town centres. Anti-social behaviour is sometimes viewed as low level but persistent problems are often linked to a bigger picture that includes serious violence and exploitation. Neighbourhood crime in Surrey remains low and these patrols are focused on enhancing the existing presence of police and partners to help address incidents before their impact grows. Commissioner Lisa Townsend said: “Anti-social behaviour is a key topic when I ask residents for their views on policing in Surrey.
“I’m delighted that these targeted patrols are directly tackling those types of ASB that are happening in our local spaces. They are also addressing other concerns, including drug dealing, theft and shoplifting. “Surrey Police now have record numbers of officers, and this means our officers are highly visible in those places where it will have the maximum impact.” Rowdy behaviour, drug use, theft, anti-social use of vehicles, anti-social drinking and criminal damage are examples of ASB and crime that should be reported to Surrey Police.
Residents are urged to report crime at surrey.police.uk, by calling 101 or sending a direct message on official Surrey Police social media channels. Always dial 999 in an emergency.