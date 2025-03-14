The leaders of all 12 Surrey councils have agreed on the key principles of an interim proposal for local government reorganisation in the county.
Surrey County Council and the 11 district and borough councils within Surrey have been working together on the options for local government reorganisation, following the directive from government in February.
While many options have been analysed in detail, the submission to government outlines recommendations around either two or three unitary councils for Surrey.
The county council is recommending that two unitary councils for Surrey are created, while the option of three is put forward by most district and borough councils.
Tim Oliver, leader of Surrey County Council said: “I’m pleased that Surrey’s leaders have come together to agree the principles of a local government reorganisation proposal – which makes Surrey the first area in the country to agree a collective plan with all councils.
“I am clear that two unitary councils would bring the most benefits for Surrey’s residents. It would create a simpler model of local government that is more efficient, offers better value for money and improved outcomes for all.
“We are well prepared for change in Surrey and our proposal would set the foundations for better public service alignment and unlock further devolution, meaning we can elect a mayor which will bring more power, flexibility and funding.
"Throughout the development of this proposal we've engaged with partners across Surrey to ensure we’re putting the best option forward to government. It’s important to consider how all council services, as well as other bodies like the police, fire service, health services operate, so any new system makes sense for residents.”
Hannah Dalton, chair of Surrey Leaders Group said: "The leaders of Surrey’s councils have been meeting weekly to discuss how local government will be structured here in Surrey. District and borough councils will publish a report outlining potential options on what form local government reorganisation may take, which will include scenarios for two and three unitary councils.
“The vast majority of the 11 districts and boroughs are supporting three unitaries.
“Next week, extraordinary council meetings will take place across the county, at which councillors are invited to note the initial submission.
“We remain committed to working together to agree a proposal that achieves the best possible outcomes for our residents.”
The proposal sets out how the county council will work jointly with district and borough councils through LGR and devolution and highlights opportunities for residents and businesses across Surrey.
The interim proposal is in two parts – part A and part B:
Part A sets out how the county council will work jointly with district and borough councils as we progress through LGR and devolution. It also highlights opportunities for residents and businesses across Surrey, and raises some topics that we would welcome further discussion with government on to ensure a smooth transition for any new arrangements.
Part B sets out proposals for future reorganisation in Surrey, including advantages and disadvantages of different options, approaches to implementation and engagement and steps needed to finalise proposals by the government’s deadline of 9 May.
In February, government asked Surrey to move forward quickly with plans for local government reorganisation and devolution. Surrey County Council and district and borough councils in Surrey are discussing options for reorganisation at their council meetings, which have been published by Surrey County Council.
Once these interim proposals are submitted on 21 March, government will give direction on whether any of these options should be developed further, before a full business case is submitted to government on 9 May.
A final decision is expected from government in the autumn.