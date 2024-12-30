The RSPCA has revealed its top rescues across the South East with ones from Surrey in the rankings. Four separate incidents involving foxes and ducklings occurred in the county.
Ranked second was a rescue where a fox had gotten trapped between two fences in a garden. Animal Rescue Officer Chloe Wilson found the exhausted fox on January 5, 2024.
Coming in third was when a fox took off with Animal Rescue Officer Ben Fitzcosta’s phone! Ben set up the phone to record a video of him saving a fox with an injured leg, but another one took off with it and was captured on camera. Thankfully, Ben got his phone back, located the injured fox and took it in for treatment.
In sixth place were eight ducklings born inside a chimney stack in a joint rescue between the RSPCA and fire service. Lastly, another fox who got caught in a rope fence in a garden and one between the slats of a wooden chair were rescued successfully and received care before being released.
RSPCA Chief Inspectorate Officer Steve Bennett said: “We’re incredibly grateful to all of the animal-loving members of the public who have helped rescue animals themselves and taken them to vets for specialist care.
“As well as the other agencies who help save the lives of animals in need, from the fire service to the police to small local rescues!
“We will always use our specialist skills to help animals when we can and we’re grateful to other agencies for working with us to help animals in need.
“But there are also lots of ways the public can help animals themselves too; after all, the quicker an animal gets help, the better. If we all work together, we can create a kinder and better world for all animals.”