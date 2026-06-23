Surrey Heath Borough Council marked the start of Armed Forces Week with its annual flag-raising ceremony on Monday, held outside Surrey Heath House. The ceremony forms part of the national lead-up to Armed Forces Day on Saturday (27 June).
The Mayor of Surrey Heath, Councillor Cliff Betton, led the event and paid tribute to those who serve. He said: “Here in Surrey Heath, we share a longstanding and unbreakable bond with our Armed Forces.
“It is both an honour and a privilege to lead this ceremony at the start of Armed Forces Week, as we come together with pride and gratitude to recognise the vital contribution our Armed Forces make to our national security.
“We are indebted to you all for your unwavering bravery, service and devotion to duty. Let us not confine our appreciation to today alone, but continue to show our support throughout the year, just as you serve us all year round.”
Lieutenant Colonel Graham Liles from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst also spoke at the ceremony, highlighting the strong and enduring links between Surrey Heath and the military community.
In addition, Tim Pashen, a retired army officer and now an officer at Surrey Heath Borough Council, reflected on his own military service, sharing experiences from his time in the Armed Forces, including his deployment to the Falklands shortly after the conflict with Argentina.
The ceremony was attended by a wide range of guests, including standard bearers from local Royal British Legion branches; representatives from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst; the Gurkha Regiment; Dr Al Pinkerton, MP for Surrey Heath; Bomber Command Association, Camberley Nepalese Gurkha Association veterans and other veterans; The Frimley & Camberley Cadet Corps; Camberley Sea Cadets, representatives from local charities, partner agencies, local businesses and Surrey Heath Borough Council councillors and officers.
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