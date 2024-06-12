Surrey Heath Borough Council in partnership with the Department of Work and Pensions and Camberley Job Club are hosting another Camberley Careers Fair.
It will be held on Monday, July 15 from 9:30am to 12:30pm at Camberley Theatre.
With an expected attendance of more than 250 job seekers, 60 businesses and 20 support organisations. It is an opportunity for people and businesses to recruit vacancies or spread the word about their services.
Job seekers can also attend for free, to see what jobs are available in Surrey Heath and surrounding areas to kick start their career.
Portfolio holder for economic and income development Cllr Kel Finan-Cooke said: “Following the success of this event last year we are delighted to bring it back in July.
“This is a great opportunity for local residents to meet with a significant number of local employers and find work. The event is open to all.
“In addition to meeting businesses, attendees will be able to speak with over 20 support organisations who can help with key topics such as volunteering, personal finances, starting a business and advice on how to secure a job.
“I advise businesses to book an exhibition space at this great event as soon as possible, as this is your opportunity too to reach out to potential employees in a relaxed and informal setting. Sign up today.”