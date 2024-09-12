An annual marathon held in Woking will return next year following the success of this year’s event.
RunThrough, a running event company, has confirmed that Surrey Half Marathon will be back next year.
It will be held on Sunday, March 16 in 2025 and the scenic, fast, and fully closed-road course will guide runners through the picturesque streets of Woking and the surrounding countryside.
RunThrough co-founder Matt Wood said: “The Surrey Half Marathon is one of our flagship events, and we’re thrilled to see it continue to grow. Every year, we witness incredible performances from runners of all levels, and we’re proud of the positive impact it has on the local community. The 2025 event promises to be another fantastic day of running, celebration, and camaraderie.”
Registration is open for the next Surrey Half and with the event's popularity. It is recommended to secure your place now to avoid disappointment.