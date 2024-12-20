Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued a safety warning for mobility scooters after attending a lithium-ion related fire.
The fire was caused by a lithium-ion-powered mobility scooter charging in a communal hallway in Guildford. Thanks to the quick response of the crews, the fire was contained, and residents were kept safe.
However, the incident highlights the risks posed by charging devices in communal areas or blocking escape routes, as well as the importance of following safety guidelines for lithium-ion batteries.
People are advised to store devices containing lithium-ion batteries away from direct sunlight, extreme heat, and flammable materials, as well as away from exits and hallways.
It is particularly important when charging vehicles with lithium ion-batteries, which are advised to be charged in an outside location away from the main means of escape from residential properties.
SFRS’s ongoing #BatteryWise campaign aims to educate the public on the proper use, charging, and storage of batteries to prevent such potentially life-threatening scenarios.
Further key safety tips include using the right charger, not overcharging, inspecting the battery regularly for damage and disposing of batteries properly.
Watch commander Spencer Nicholls from the fire investigation team said: “Incidents like these are a reminder of the hidden dangers lithium-ion batteries can pose when not used or stored properly. Through our #BatteryWise campaign, we want to ensure everyone understands these risks and takes the necessary precautions.
“We urge people to store items containing lithium-ion batteries safely. Please charge any vehicles such as e-scooters, e-bikes or mobility scooters in a safe place, away from the exit pathways in your properties. ”
SFRS urges residents to review their battery use and share safety messaging to help prevent similar incidents. While the batteries power items, they also pose a serious fire risk if damaged, mishandled, or charged incorrectly.