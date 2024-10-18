Thousands of young people in Surrey have been inspired and fired up about their futures after attending a skills events.
From supercars to snakes, cooking masterclasses to computer game demonstrations, there were opportunities galore for students to explore at the Surrey Festival of Skills.
More than 2,000 students aged 14 to 18 packed into Surrey Sports Park in Guildford this week to meet, greet and connect with dozens of employers, universities, FE colleges and training providers.
The aim was to showcase the fantastic opportunities on offer to them in Surrey, both now and in the future. Highlights included hairdressing masterclasses, samosa making, VR headsets and a McLaren supercar.
There were also animals aplenty – with snakes, stick insects and lizards joined by a horse-riding simulator and robotic dog. Young people who attended the free event described it as “impactful”, “rewarding” and “fantastic”.
Tim Oliver, Leader of Surrey County Council (SCC), who opened the event, said: “Now in its second year, the Surrey Festival of Skills is a fantastic platform for organisations across the county to showcase the array of opportunities available to our young people.
“Surrey has a vibrant and diverse economy, built on foundations of innovation and collaboration. We’re committed to working with public and private partners to grow our economy further while delivering benefits to our communities.
“But we can only do this with a skilled and engaged workforce - which is why it’s so important to showcase to students the brilliant careers and training available to them right here on their doorstep.”
Now in its second year, the festival is open to all young people in education aged 14 to 18 – whether they are educated in school, college, at home or by any other educational route.
It is organised and funded by SCC, with support from the Association of Learning Providers Surrey. Sponsorship for this year’s edition was provided by consumer health company Haleon and highways services provider Ringway.
More than 80 exhibitors took part representing a diverse range of industries, including household names such as Balfour Beatty, Siemens, McLaren, the Royal Navy and London Gatwick Airport.
They were joined by more unexpected or specialist sectors such as gaming, cyber security, osteopathy, adult social care and early years. All of Surrey’s further and higher education providers attended, along with a range of independent training providers.
Public sector careers were also championed by the Animal & Plant Health Agency, National Highways, NHS, Surrey Police and Surrey Fire & Rescue.
Lewis Bridgman, Business Unit Manager at Ringway commented: “We believe in investing in skills and creating opportunities that pave the way for rewarding careers for a diversity of talent within the highways industry.
“Together we can build strong foundations for tomorrow’s workforce. Ringway are proud to have sponsored the 2024 Surrey Festival of Skills.”
Abeera Mohammad, STEM Lead at Haleon added: “As a world-leading consumer health company with our Headquarters based in Surrey, we were excited to promote STEM careers and give back to the community.”