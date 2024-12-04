Surrey families could see a shake up of the school holidays as opinions are sought about the summer break and autumn half term.
The move could mean children see their autumn half term doubled but could face a shorter summer holiday to make up for it.
Parents and guardians are being urged to have their say on Surrey County Council’s (SCC) survey to switch to a two-week October half term. The summer holidays could be reduced by up to a week, as the overall numbers of days holiday for pupils won’t change.
About one in 10 state-funded schools have already made the switch, including some in Surrey. If it goes ahead, the added five days would be clawed back from the summer holidays. Although the council said it would look to minimise this reduction “where there are opportunities to recover days through the natural positioning of bank holidays during the Christmas and Easter breaks”.
A letter sent to parents read: “We are seeking to understand the views of all stakeholders in determining our future approach to term dates and if there is any appetite for change.
“The combined responses from education settings, families and partners will help inform our approach to term dates for the 2026/27 academic year onwards. If it is determined that there is significant appetite for change, the council will adopt a two-week autumn half term break from the 2026/2027 academic year.”