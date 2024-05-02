The channel has been set up to offer another convenient and accessible way for people to engage with their local authority.
The council hopes because WhatsApp is one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms globally it will enhance its communication channels making it easier for residents to receive messages from the council.
Through the new WhatsApp Channel residents will receive important updates, news, and information directly from the council, including service alerts and community announcements.
The launch is part of Surrey County Council’s efforts to improve the delivery of services to residents and create more meaningful, and efficient engagement with communities.