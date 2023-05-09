MORE must be done to support people working in police forces who are suffering mental health problems, the Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner has said.
Lisa Townsend was speaking during a visit to the Police Care UK headquarters in Woking, after a report revealed that around one in five police officers and staff suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
That figure is up to five times the rate in the general population.
Mrs Townsend, who is the national lead for mental health and custody for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said: “The wellbeing of those who serve with Surrey Police is of key importance, both to myself and our new Chief Constable, Tim De Meyer.
“We are agreed that a ‘posters and potpourri’ approach to mental health is not appropriate, and we must do everything we can to support those who give so much to Surrey’s residents.
“That’s why I’d urge anyone who is in need to seek help, either within their force through their employee assistance programme provision or by contacting Police Care UK.
“Leaving a police force is no barrier to receiving care and help. The charity will work with anyone who has suffered harm as a result of their policing role.”
Mrs Townsend said it was not surprising that police officers and staff are more likely than the average person to suffer mental health problems.
“Many will repeatedly be dealing with truly nightmarish scenarios such as car crashes, child abuse and violent crime,” she said.
Police Care UK chief executive Gill Scott-Moore added: “Dealing with mental health issues as they arise can save police forces many hundreds of thousands of pounds every year.
“The cost of an ill-health retirement can reach £100,000, whereas a course of intensive counselling is not only far cheaper, but may allow someone to return to full-time work.”
The organisation supports an average of 140 cases per month across the country and has arranged 5,200 counselling sessions.
Police Care UK can be contacted via www.policecare.org.uk.