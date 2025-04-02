Today (Wednesday, April 2) is National Walking Day, and new research has revealed that Surrey and Hampshire are among the best spots in the UK to take a stroll.
Hampshire comes in second place to Devon, with Surrey coming third according to the team at GO Outdoors, who have revealed the top trending activities for 2025, and looking at best regions to try these hobbies.
Hampshire scored 9.68/10. The county offers 792 wildlife trails, with a solid 4.2 average review score. Hampshire also boasts nine nature reserves and almost three in five (58.2 per cent) trails feature wildflowers, making it an excellent choice for those who want to experience the beauty of native flora and fauna.
The impressive 87.4 per cent tree cover in urban areas and over a fifth (20.6 per cent) of the population within ten minutes of a green space adds to its appeal, providing easy access to nature, even in urban areas.
Following Hampshire, Surrey received 9.35/10. The county has 626 wildlife trails, receiving an average review score of 4.3. Surrey’s urban areas have 87.2 per cent tree cover, making them fantastic locations for nature walks close to home.
With almost three in ten (27.9 per cent) of the population living within ten minutes of green space, Surrey provides plenty of opportunities to step outside and enjoy its natural beauty, such as Box Hill, known for its sweeping views, ancient woodlands, and varied walking trails perfect for all fitness levels.
Further findings found there was a 192 per cent increase in searches for hiking, as it has become the go-to activity for many seeking adventure, fitness, and connecting with nature. Searches soared from 310,200 to 905,800, reflecting its growing popularity as an accessible way to explore the outdoors, enjoy breathtaking landscapes, and enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of staying active.