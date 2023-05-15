SUNSHINE smiled on Goldsworth Park Lake on Sunday, enhancing the colourful spectacle of an action-packed day of dragon boat racing.
The community fundraiser was held in aid of the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, with Family Fun Day activities adding to the occasion.
This year’s Dragon Boat Races saw 21 teams competing against each other across the lake, working their way through the rounds to the grand finale.
The event was again sponsored by Trident Honda, who also competed with their crew, the Trident Otters.
There were close races, imaginatively named crews – including Rowing Me, Rowing You Aha, Odin’s Wet Whiskers and All Oar Nothing – and a general air of fun, with record numbers of spectators enjoying the entertainment around the lake.
The final saw a four-boat race, with F3 UK just powering ahead to claim overall victory in a tight finish.
“It was a privilege to take part in such a great event. This enabled us to do something as a team whilst supporting the hospice, and we had an amazing day,” said Steve Parsley for the F3 UK crew.
The Family Fun Day stalls beside the lake did very well amid the fine weather, with refreshments including a barbecue, noodle bar, crepes and a Pimm’s tent, plus facepainting, tombola, plant sale, hook a duck, lucky dip, raffle, along with teas and cake.
No doubt following the advice of the race announcer on the PA system to stay hydrated, the Pimm’s tent – although restocked during the day – was drunk completely dry by 2.30pm.
The day was so successful, some teams were already looking to sign up again to make sure they booked a place for the 2024 Dragon Boat Races.
“A big thank you to all the teams, volunteers, staff, local community and Trident Honda for helping to make this event the amazing success that we saw on Sunday,” said Marian Imrie, the CEO of Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
For more details and a picture spread of the event, get the 18 May edition of the News & Mail – in shops from Thursday.