Guilfest returns on 5 and 6 July at Stoke Park, Guildford.
The Jacksons will headline Saturday’s performances on the main stage with Razorlight headlining the main stage on Sunday night.
Saturday’s lineup also includes Leo Sayer, Sleeper, Letz Zep and Bay City Rollers. Sunday includes KT Tunstall, Altered Images and The Primitives..
In addition to the seven separate music stages of music will be the comedy tent, dance tent, art & craft village, delicious world cuisine, rustic beer and real ale bar and a kids’ area.
Super Early Bird tickets are available now but are limited in numbers and will only be available until 31 January.
To secure a ticket, visit http://www.guilfest.co.uk.