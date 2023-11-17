ICONIC watches from the 20th century, period jewellery and a large selection of coins will go under the hammer at Ewbank’s on Wednesday, December 6.
The auction at Burnt Common in Send marks the start of a three-day fine and luxury event that also includes fine art, silver, antiques and cars.
Viewing is welcome on Saturday, December 2 (10am to 2pm), Monday, December 4 (9am to 5pm) and Tuesday, December 5 (9am to 7pm).
One of the highlights of the jewellery, watches and coins sale is an Edwardian diamond drop pendant with an old mine-cut diamond weighing an estimated 3.72 carats suspended from a rose-cut diamond-set bale with four old-cut diamonds set beneath. Displayed in a custom fitted box, it carries a pre-sale guide price of £4,000 to £8,000.
Another highlight lot is a 19th-century aquamarine and diamond pendant, set with nine oval-cut aquamarines and four transitional-cut diamonds in an openwork kite-shaped motif, with a pear-cut aquamarine drop. The total aquamarine weight is 14.84 carats and it is mounted in 15-carat gold. The pendant has been valued at £2,000 to £3,000.
Three striking Kat Florence rings are also going under the hammer.
They are a pavé-set diamond ring with dipped centre and pavé set with varying sizes of diamonds; a pink tourmaline and diamond ring with central oval-cut pink tourmaline weighing 1.13 carats and set with diamond accented claws with diamond shoulders in 18-carat gold; and a tanzanite and diamond ring with central oval-cut tanzanite weighing a stated 1.83 carats and with diamonds set to the top and bottom in platinum.
Kat Florence is a renowned jewellery designer and entrepreneur known for her exquisite and high-end jewellery creations.
She has made a name for herself in the world of luxury jewellery through her commitment to crafting exceptional pieces that feature rare gemstones of exceptional quality.
Each ring being auctioned by Ewbank’s comes with paperwork and original box and is set to realise £3,000 to £5,000.
Among the brooches going on sale are two stunningly beautiful lots.
They are an old-cut diamond bar brooch with a central floral motif weighing an estimated total diamond weight of 4.65 carats (guide price of £3,000 to £4,000), and a diamond terrier brooch, set with old- and rose-cut diamonds and with ruby eyes, in silver and nine-carat gold (valued at £800 to £1,200).
A contemporary diamond bangle set, comprising 86 round brilliant diamonds with a total weight of 4.77 carats in stamped 18-carat gold, carries an estimate of £3,000 to £5,000.
