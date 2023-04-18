UNIVERSITY of Surrey student Ella Collins is running the London Marathon to raise vital funds for mental health charity Mind.
A third-year paramedic student, Ella has undertaken several placements with ambulance trusts and healthcare providers across the Southeast and was moved by patients she encountered, experiencing mental health difficulties whilst on shift.
“Being on placement and meeting people who suffer with their mental health really struck a chord with me and made me realise how much more needs to be done in this area," she said.
“I am delighted to support the charity Mind, who do fantastic work in supporting people with mental health difficulties but who also run the invaluable ‘Blue Light’ programme for emergency workers who are struggling.”
Ella is also organising an event in May to help her fellow paramedic students approach individuals experiencing mental health difficulties.
Professor Melaine Coward, deputy dean of the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences and Head of the School of Health Sciences at the University of Surrey said:
“Words cannot even describe how proud I am of Ella and the work she is doing around mental health. Training for the London marathon whilst juggling her placements and dissertation shows her dedication and incredible work ethic. It is students like Ella who make Surrey what it is and I am honoured to be a part of their journey.”