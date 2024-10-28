Pupils from Goldsworth Primary, Sythwood Primary and West Byfleet Junior School were among 10,000 students attending the ACS International Schools’ Steam (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) event at Thorpe Park this month.
Surrey Police, Royal Air Force, Barclays, Microsoft and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra hosted workshops and activities designed to inspire interest and encourage career prospects towards Steam.
Students were required to show that they had participated in educational activities on the day, for which they gained stamps to be redeemed for free rides on the rollercoasters.
ACS International Schools’ Partnerships director, Graeme Lawrie, said: “What a day it has been, a truly unforgettable educational experience. A huge thank you to all of the individuals and organisations that supported us.”
One student said of the day at Thorpe Park: “Today has been so much fun! I loved going on the rides. Steam is important so it is good that we have been able to do this. My favourite part of the day was Titan the robot – he was really funny.”
In an ACS forum some days previously, applied futurist Tom Cheesewright confirmed that creativity, communication and the ability to curate reliable and useful information will be the three most useful skills that students will need to succeed in the future.
Tom's presentation outlined the likely challenges students will face, such as increased global competition for jobs, AI replacing human interaction, and the acceleration of misinformation.
He said: “The most common question I am asked is ‘what should I teach my kids to prepare them for tomorrow’s world?’. Parents understand that the world has changed since their time at school, and are looking for educators who also understand that.
"So it was great to engage with this question in such a vibrant forum.”
Tom’s talk was followed by an audience Q&A panel with a series of experts.