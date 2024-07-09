Tuk Tuks mingled with performance and vintage cars and motorbikes as students from Year 11 at Gordon's School attended their Prom.

Their GCSEs behind them, it was a chance for the year group to return to school, make an entrance, dress up, and enjoy an evening with their peers and staff over a meal in a marquee in the school grounds.

The first arrivals were on the back of a tractor, left to right, Tom McNair; Dan Williams; Marcus Hibbins; Tom Horton; Henry Walden and James Mayne ( Submitted )

Olivia Peak finally made it to Prom after her brother Tom invited her to join him arriving in an ice cream van. Olivia was prevented from attending her Prom at Gordon's due to the Covid lockdown ( Submitted )

Han Manseck enjoyed his arrival on a garden trolley pulled by his Head of House Jamie Sinclair ( Submitted )

Feliz Houlberg looked the part in his electric blue sports car ride ( Submitted )

Freya Eastman and Beth Bailey pause on the red carpet to cheers from peers and parents ( Submitted )

Freddie Ward and Tanaka Kudzange arrive in a convertible ( Submitted )

Eden Kerr and Juanita Ntia enjoy a moment before joining their peers and teachers for dinner ( Submitted )

Arriving in style for their Prom are Ben Hallett, James Taplin, Ryan Hunter and James Richardson ( Submitted )

Adekunbi Adebiyi, Rani Gurung, Carolyn Pun and Tabitha Daubney are sisters in arms ( Submitted )

Isabella sweeps into Gordon's in an Aston Martin fit for James Bond ( Submitted )

A waiting crowd of parents and students around the red carpet on the school's Parade Square greeted every vehicle with cheers, while Master of Ceremonies, Paul Curley welcomed each student.

A tractor, complete with trailer transported the first group of students, then followed a steady stream of every conceivable vehicle, including one pulled by Head of House Jamie Sinclair.

Brother and sister Tom and Olivia Peak in a vintage ice cream van, proved particularly popular on the lovely summer's evening as they hurled ice lollies and wrapped ice creams into the appreciative crowd on arrival.

Tom Peak had asked his sister to join him for his big moment as she had missed out on her Prom at Gordon's due to the Covid lockdown.

For some, the Prom and formal dinner marked the end of their journey at Gordon's, for others it was the finale to their time in the Lower School and a prelude to joining the Sixth Form in September.

Gordon’s School begun as Gordon’s Boys’ Home and was built by public subscription after Queen Victoria demanded a fitting tribute to General Gordon following his death in 1885 in Khartoum. The home for ‘necessitous’ boys was, and today as the school remains, the national memorial to the philanthropic war hero.