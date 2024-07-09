Tuk Tuks mingled with performance and vintage cars and motorbikes as students from Year 11 at Gordon's School attended their Prom.
Their GCSEs behind them, it was a chance for the year group to return to school, make an entrance, dress up, and enjoy an evening with their peers and staff over a meal in a marquee in the school grounds.
A waiting crowd of parents and students around the red carpet on the school's Parade Square greeted every vehicle with cheers, while Master of Ceremonies, Paul Curley welcomed each student.
A tractor, complete with trailer transported the first group of students, then followed a steady stream of every conceivable vehicle, including one pulled by Head of House Jamie Sinclair.
Brother and sister Tom and Olivia Peak in a vintage ice cream van, proved particularly popular on the lovely summer's evening as they hurled ice lollies and wrapped ice creams into the appreciative crowd on arrival.
Tom Peak had asked his sister to join him for his big moment as she had missed out on her Prom at Gordon's due to the Covid lockdown.
For some, the Prom and formal dinner marked the end of their journey at Gordon's, for others it was the finale to their time in the Lower School and a prelude to joining the Sixth Form in September.
Gordon’s School begun as Gordon’s Boys’ Home and was built by public subscription after Queen Victoria demanded a fitting tribute to General Gordon following his death in 1885 in Khartoum. The home for ‘necessitous’ boys was, and today as the school remains, the national memorial to the philanthropic war hero.
Queen Victoria was the first patron of the school which has continued with each successive monarch, including King Charles who accepted the Patronage in May this year.