A Pilates teacher is running live seated classes for older people after successfully holding them on Zoom during the pandemic.
Claire Seager, who went to The Winston Churchill School and now lives in West End, ran her regular and seated classes on Zoom and had people from South Africa, Singapore, Sweden and The Netherlands and former clients who have moved out of the area.
Claire said: “I was aware that the lockdown would have a deeply negative effect on older people, both physically and mentally, in terms of isolation.
“Our weekly sessions kept my customers moving and created a weekly appointment in the diary, something to look forward to, and a chance to chat at the start and end of class.”
The classes have now moved off Zoom and a group meets each Thursday at 3.30pm in Pirbright Village Hall and is taught by one of Claire's team members Lou Rose.
Lou said: "I love teaching the Seated Pilates exercises, not only for the physical benefits but the emotional benefits it provides.
“Seeing the smiles on their faces as they move makes my heart melt, and the fact that they enjoy it so much because they feel they are able, and achieving something they may have thought they couldn't. Movement is medicine."
One of the Seated Pilates class members is a former Woking News & Mail chief reporter, Judy Williams, who said: " My very active life came to a halt when I was diagnosed with a debilitating back problem. I was delighted when Claire started Seated Pilates.
“I was amazed to feel as though I had had a real workout after the first class. My classmates of men and women are mostly in their 70s; I am 77 and one is 81. We all feel we are benefiting and my muscle tone has improved."