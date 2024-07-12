Parents say “children and families lives are at stake” after the repeated “failings” by Surrey County Council (SCC) over special needs provision for children.
Local authorities are legally obliged to carry out Education, Health and Care (EHC) assessments for special needs children. They also have a statutory duty to deliver special educational provision.
Five women gathered outside SCC Headquarters to protest against the council “failing” these children.
Sharren Bridges held a placard of her daughter Jen who committed suicide in 2021, aged 17. It read: “a multi-agency, systemic failure”, referring to the coroner’s conclusion that SCC, amongst other organisations, failed to ensure Jen’s needs were met which contributed to her death.
Jen did not have an EHCP plan which reflected her mental health needs. The coroner also found that opportunities were missed to make an EHCP application at an earlier stage.
In a press statement, Cllr Clare Curran said: “We take the findings from the Coroner extremely seriously and sincerely apologise for any part our services played in Jen Chalkley’s tragic death and the distress of all those who love her.
“Following the hearing, we are working hard to ensure we learn from the findings and to ensure necessary changes are made as quickly as possible.”
Susanne Stonewood has paid more than £12,000 in legal fees fighting for her son’s EHCP. Her son waited 64 weeks (legally the process is to be completed within 20 weeks) for an allegedly ‘inappropriate’ EHCP.
Parents also called for the council’s Director for Children, Families and Lifelong Learning, Rachael Wardell, to hand back her OBE.
Wardell was awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List. For her services to children’s social care both inside and out of Surrey. More than 1,900 people have signed a petition asking for her OBE award to be blocked.