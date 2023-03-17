SKIPPER Josh Casey warned that Woking face a very tricky game at the Vanarma National League’s bottom side on Saturday.
The promotion-chasing Cards take on struggling Maidstone United at the Gallagher Stadium – but Casey realises that the Kent outfit will be anything but pushovers.
He told the News & Mail: “It’s a very tough place to go. They’re fighting for their lives to try to stay in the division.
“Whenever you play against a team like that, it’s dangerous because they’re going to put everything on the line to get a result.”
It follows Woking's disappointing loss on Saturday to fourth-placed Chesterfield, leaving the Cards third in the league on goal difference with eight games of the regular season to go.
When Woking and Maidstone met at The Laithwaite Community Stadium in December, the Cards were 3-1 victors, despite trailing at the break.
But, as Casey pointed out, this Saturday’s clash will be played on a 3G pitch – and that could favour the home team.
He said: “It’s a 3G pitch and that always makes it more difficult and an added challenge because you’ve got to adapt to their surface which they’re used to.
“So we’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a very tricky game.”
