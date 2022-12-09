WHEN Kevin Clifton was 10 years old, he watched the film of Strictly Ballroom and, as a budding competitive dancer, immediately saw himself in the character of Scott Hastings.
Scott is the frustrated son of a family of champion ballroom dancers who has been training since the age of six and aims to win the Pan-Pacific Grand Prix Dancing Championship.
“He was a hero to me and such an inspiration,” Kevin recalls. So much so that Kevin told his parents, four-time British Latin American Dance Champions Keith and Judy: “I guarantee you that one day they’re going to make a musical out of this and I’m going to play Scott.”
Clifton’s dream has come true now the 39-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing star is headlining the UK and Ireland tour of Strictly Ballroom the Musical.
“It’s such an iconic story that everyone knows and can quote lines from, and on stage it’s a massively glitzy, glamorous and romantic spectacle,” he says.
Strictly Ballroom the Musical, choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood, revolves around a rebellious Australian dancer who causes a commotion with his radical moves while dancing with absolute beginner Fran.
Kevin has always wanted to dance his way rather than following the rulebook. “I’m not sure whether it was something in me or whether it was totally inspired by the movie, but I always felt the same way,” he recalls. “My coaches used to go nuts when I was competing because I would rather energise the crowd, make sure they have a great time and come fifth rather than win.”
He was on Strictly for seven years from 2013 and won in 2018 with celebrity partner Stacey Dooley. “Even on the show I would always chase an audience reaction instead of a 10 from the judges,” he says.
Strictly Ballroom the Musical features more than 20 world-class performers, including Kevin’s dance partner Maisie Smith.
The show is at G Live, Guildford, from Monday 19 December until Friday 30 December.