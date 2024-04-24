Guildford Cathedral has unravelled a new exhibition of 40 knitted post-box toppers that'll have visitors in stitches.
From toppers celebrating the emergency services to royal coronations and Black History Month, the exhibition is a patchwork of postal delight.
It is open from 9am to 4.30pm daily until June 2 and admission is free.
The exhibition features post-box toppers from around the country, with some even making the journey to Guildford via the London Underground.
The star of the exhibition is the Royal Family and Coronation postbox toppers, and the cathedral team hopes it will put a smile on the faces of the Royals during the challenging time they are currently facing.
The cathdral has worked hard over the last two years alongside postbox topper specialist Carol Clark to bring together the exhibition.
It received more than 80 submissions and after careful deliberation, the team selected the final 40 toppers on March 8.
Louise Musgrove, head of commercial enterprise at Guildford Cathedral, said: "We are thrilled to finally unveil this remarkable exhibition. It has been a labour of love for our events team, and we are immensely grateful to Carol Clark and all the talented topper makers who have contributed their expertise and creativity."
Visitors can participate in an interactive experience by adding rows to a crocheted or knitted scarf, creating a crafty record of the event.
The cathedral will also host a series of workshops including Beginners Knitting or Crochet, an hour-long session where you can learn the basics of knitting, or how to create your very own postbox topper in the Create a Postbox Topper base workshop.
Guildford Cathedral’s gift shop will be stocking an array of craft books for you to pick up a new hobby or build upon the skills you have learned at home.