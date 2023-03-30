NOSTALGIA will be in full swing when The Sensational 60s Experience stops off at G Live in Guildford this Saturday, 1 April.
Whether you fancy reliving your childhood memories or simply want to see what your parents or grandparents have been raving about for all these years, you can expect a host of stars from yesteryear.
They include Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich (Dave Dee having passed away in 2009) who had hits with Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu, alongside The Trems (former members of The Tremeloes), who were in the charts with Call Me Number One, Even The Bad Times Are Good and, of course, Silence Is Golden.
Others on the bill include Mike D’Abo, frontman with Manfred Mann, The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and Vanity Fare.