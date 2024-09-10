The stage is set for the Woking Music Festival as it returns with more performances than ever.
It will be held from November 7th to the 30th across different locations and will celebrate the musical and literary vitality of Woking and the surrounding area.
Welcoming people of all ages and abilities who can derive and give pleasure in participating, whatever their tastes or performing standard.
Founded by Nancy Leigh in 1926 and affiliated to the British and International Federation of Festivals. It is now one of the largest of its kind in the South East with around 1,000 people taking part each year.
There are also more than 90 trophies to be won and the Woking Young Musician of the Year competition to follow in February. With outstanding performers aged 14 to 20 years from the previous year’s festival being invited to participate.
Several of these performers have gone on to be in the finals of the BBC Young Musician of the Year Competition and in recent years, two have won the coveted title.
Locations and classes include:
- Choral classes at Woking High School on the 12th.
- Instrumental (including composition) at Woking High School on the 13th and St Johns Church on the 15th, 20th & 25th.
- Speech & drama classes at Halstead St Andrew’s School, on the 10th, 16th and 30th.
All other classes will be held at St John’s Church. For more information and details on how to enter, go to wokingmusicfestival.org.uk. Closing date for entries is October 6.