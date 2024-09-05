Students from national and international Stagecoach Performing Arts schools including Woking, delivered a performance of Bring It On: The Musicalat the G Live in Guildford.
An experienced creative team including director, Gary Jerry, award-winning choreographer, Daniel Todd, and musical director, Billy Bullivant. Led the students aged 11 to 18 through a two-week summer rehearsal programme.
The event forms part of Stagecoach’s annual summer showcase which began in 1991 and is seen by students past and present as one of the highlights of their performing lives with many students coming back to join the production.
Bring It On: The Musical explores the dramas of two cheerleading squads. To get the young performers ready to embody the characters, they had cheerleader training as part of their rehearsals – giving them an exciting new skillset to explore.
"It has been an absolute pleasure to work with such an enthusiastic group of young performers,” Mr Jerry said.
“They are extremely motivated and professional and have displayed an incredible range of performing arts talent, whilst having fun and bonding with their peers throughout the two-week rehearsal workshop.
“The performances were a fantastic display of talent and community, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The showcase not only teaches students the training and diligence needed for a professional performing arts career. But also builds upon their creativity and courage which will benefit them for the rest of their lives – both on and off the stage.
With a network of more than 60,000 students and over 3,000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide. Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life.
Many children have embraced their Stagecoach training and continued to study and work in performing arts, from blockbuster films to roles in local theatre productions.