Maternity services at St Peter’s Hospital, Chertsey, have been awarded a good rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), recognising the team’s dedication to safe, compassionate care. The latest report, published on Friday, September 26, highlights significant improvements since the last inspection in 2023.
Inspectors assessed 30 quality statements covering safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and leadership. They noted strengthened governance, improved risk management, and a positive workplace culture. Patients praised staff for their kindness, respect, and support in helping them achieve the birth experiences they wanted wherever safely possible.
Louise Stead, Group Chief Executive at Ashford and St Peter’s and Royal Surrey Hospitals, said: “We are delighted that the CQC has recognised the work of our teams to improve care and experiences for everyone who uses our maternity services. This result is a testament to the team’s hard work, resilience and determination to deliver sustained improvement.
“As with every inspection, the report also sets out areas where further improvements are needed. Much of this work is already well underway, with changes embedded since the inspection to strengthen both the quality of care and the experience for patients, families and staff.”
John Machin, Acting Chair, added: “This is a fantastic achievement for the team – I know they have worked tirelessly over the last two years to make sustainable changes that will benefit the families under our care. I’d like to thank our staff and those using our services who shared their feedback and experiences as part of this inspection.”
Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust provides midwifery-led, obstetric and community care throughout pregnancy, including the Abbey Birth Centre, labour ward, antenatal and postnatal wards, the maternity day assessment unit, clinics and bereavement support. In 2024/25, the service helped families welcome more than 2,700 babies, underlining its vital role in supporting families in Chertsey and the surrounding communities.
