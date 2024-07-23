St Hugh of Lincoln Catholic Primary School in St John’s has been rated “outstanding” by Ofsted after a two-day inspection in May.
The school, part of the Xavier Catholic Education Trust, received a judgement of “outstanding” for every aspect of its provision: the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management and early years provision.
A parent view survey conducted at the time of the inspection indicated that 99% of parents said they would recommend the school.
Catherine Grace, head of school, said: “We are extremely proud of all our pupils. I think Ofsted could see how their love of learning and respect for one another shines through. Every member of staff shares our ambitious vision for the school and we work as a team to ensure that every child gets a fantastic education supported by outstanding personal development.”
The Ofsted report noted: “Behaviour is excellent and pupils have impressive attitudes to learning. All pupils know and live up to the school’s high expectations.”
By way of a celebration, the pupils enjoyed a special summer party. The sun shone as the children danced and played outdoors, enjoying home-baked cupcakes, biscuits and ice lollies.
Assistant head teacher and SENCO Rachel Pickard added: “Children are at the centre of everything we do. We know every child and enable them to fulfil their potential.”
Ofsted also mentioned that every teacher is an expert in teaching reading.
Natalie Bye, the school’s English leader, said: “Reading is central to our mission. Our children develop a love for reading and achieve fluency in it. Our teachers and learning support assistants are exceptional practitioners, so receiving the grading of outstanding was truly the icing on the cake.”
Mike O’Donovan, chair of governors, added: “The result reflects the hard work put in by staff and children alike."