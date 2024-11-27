Squire’s Garden Centre in Woking had its charity of the year officially open the magical Christmas grotto.
Woking & Sam Beare Hospice (WSBH) unveiled this year’s grotto as it will raise some important funds for the organisation, with £1 from every children’s ticket sold going directly to the charity.
Sarah Squire, Squire’s Garden Centres chair, said: “It has been an honour to welcome our charity partners to help us celebrate the start of the Christmas season and provide them with the opportunity to talk with our customers about their important work in our communities.
“We know that visiting Santa at Squire’s is a treasured tradition for many families, and we are thrilled that even more young visitors will be able to experience the magic this year—all while supporting truly worthwhile causes in our local communities.”
Kerry Bennet, director of income generation and marketing at WSBH, added: “It was such a magical experience for the children to be the very first visitors to Santa’s Grotto at Squire’s Woking this year. We’re very grateful to Squire’s for inviting us to take part in this festive tradition and for their wonderful support of our charity this year.”
Santa will be welcoming children to his Grotto until December 24, with each visit including a warm greeting from jolly elves, a chat with the man himself, a wrapped gift, and a special ‘I’ve seen Santa’ badge.
Visitors can pay on the day of visit with tickets costing £9 per child, with the first two adults free (£1 per additional adult).