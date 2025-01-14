Squire’s Woking started the New Year by donating money to a local charity.
Woking & Sam Beare Hospice as the centre’s ‘Charity of the Year’ received £899, following the success of Squire’s Christmas Grotto.
Held during November and December, the grotto brought festive fun and memory-making to local families, while raising valuable funds for the charity.
Sarah Squire, chair of Squire’s Garden Centres, said: “Our Christmas Grottos are a cherished tradition, and we’re thrilled they were enjoyed by so many families. It is wonderful to know they not only created magical moments but also supported our local communities.
“We are proud to contribute to the vital work of charities close to our centres, which make such a meaningful difference to people’s lives.”