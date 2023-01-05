A BRITISH champion, a World Cup winning team, and a senior lettings negotiator are among the winners of the 2022 Sport Woking Awards, announced today by Woking Borough Council in partnership with the News & Mail.
The Sport Woking Awards recognise outstanding physical performance while also celebrating those involved in encouraging or supporting participation in sport throughout the year.
“Well done to all those nominated for a 2022 Sport Woking Award, and heartfelt congratulations to all nine winners,” said Cllr Ellen Nicholson, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for living well.
“I’m so impressed by the wealth of sporting talent within our borough, and by the dedication of those who help others to realise the benefits of physical activity.
“Whether it’s at a recreational, grass roots or elite level, sport brings people together, creates connections, builds confidence, develops skills and has such a positive impact on our health and wellbeing.
“The Sport Woking Awards are a fabulous showcase of all that’s on offer in our borough and I hope they inspire more residents to get involved locally, in whatever capacity suits them. I look forward to seeing even more nominations in 2023,” she added.
Sports Personality of the Year winner, Ellen Yates of West Hill Golf Club, received the award for her performance on the golf course.
“I'd like to thank the PE department at Woking High School for their support during my time there and everyone at Surrey Ladies Golf for their support throughout my junior years,” she said.
“Thank you to everyone at West Hill Golf Club, Ping Europe, Titleist, to the entire team at England Golf, and thanks to my coach Ben Clayton.”
“Of course, the biggest thank you of all goes to my parents for all the hours and miles to get us where we are today!”
The winners of the 2022 Sport Woking Awards are:
* Ellen Yates, West Hill Golf Club – Sports Personality of the Year. Sponsored prize: £250 and a basket of fruit courtesy of Boz’s Fruit & Veg.
* Ben Porter, Woking Gymnastics Club – Young Sports Personality of the Year. Sponsored prize: £150 and a basket of fruit courtesy of Boz’s Fruit & Veg.
* Simon Trickett, Goldsworth Park Cycle Track – Community Contribution of the Year. Sponsored prize: £100 courtesy of Seymours Woking.
* Street Vibes Dance School – Team of the Year. Sponsored prize: A match day experience for the whole team courtesy of Woking Football Club
* James McCloud, Parkrun, Junior Parkrun and Goodgym – Volunteer of the Year. Sponsored prize: £100 voucher and a free annual Tennis in Woking membership courtesy of Volunteer Woking
* Annette Covey, 5K Your Way Move Against Cancer – Health and Wellbeing Champion. Sponsored prize: Tickets to ShyneFest 2023 courtesy of ShyneFest.
* Woking Wheels for All – Inclusive Sport Award. Sponsored prize: Annual gym membership courtesy of Freedom Leisure.
* Gary Nicholl, Meadow Sports FC – Outstanding Service to Sport. Sponsored prize: £100 courtesy of Seymours Woking
* Woking Tigers – Trotman Trophy.
For more details and pictures of the awards, see the two-page spread in the 5 January edition of the Woking News & Mail – in shops now.