Freemantles School is seeking the help of the community in replacing its minibus, which was stolen and burnt out.
The vehicle was stolen from the Basingstoke area last month, while on school business.
It was later found stripped of parts and burnt out.
The specialist school, based in Mayford Green, provides education provision for autistic children and young people aged 4 to 19 years and used the minibus to take its students on weekly trips.
A school spokesperson said: “This is extremely disappointing for our school as the minibus is used to facilitate essential trips into the community for our autistic students.
“These weekly trips form an incredibly important part of the students' learning.
“We have made a successful insurance claim, but this does not cover the full costs of a replacement bus.
“We are now seeking the help of the community to support us in replacing the minibus.”
The school is raising funds through https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-freemantles-school-replace-stolen-minibus.
“Anything you can give to support this worthwhile cause would be hugely appreciated,” the spokesperson added.
As the News & Mail went to press £3,450 had been raised from 112 donations against a target of £15,745.