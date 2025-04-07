Sir Robert McAlpine has now received specialist equipment from Germany, increasing capacity for cladding panel inspections on the Hilton hotel building.
In an update on the closure of Victoria Way (A320), Woking Borough Council leader Cllr Ann-Marie Barker said: “With fairer weather, longer working hours and the arrival of this additional equipment, SRM expect to have Victoria Way reopened by late April.
“The specialist equipment will enable engineers to work on multiple deep (protruding) panels and speed up the process of installing the intricate temporary fixings.
"The installation of temporary fixings on the shallow panels is progressing, with over 700 panels now secured.
"Weather permitting, SRM will continue to work seven days a week with extended working hours due to lighter mornings and evenings to expedite the installation of the temporary fixings.
"Detailed design checks required to validate the findings of SRM’s investigation into the panel failure and the design of the bespoke permanent fixing solution continue. Initial results from SRM’s wind study model testing have been received and are under a review.
"Despite the road closure, our town centre remains open for business and there are plenty of activities to enjoy over the Easter school holidays.
“I remain committed to putting pressure on SRM complete works and bring a resolution to the current immense disruption that is being created.
"Thank you for your continued patience on this highly frustrating issue."
In her weekly newsletter, Cllr Barker also expressed her sadness at the passing of former councillor and Eminent Citizen, Muriel Tuckey.
“Muriel was a valued and active member of Old Woking’s community,” Cllr Barker said. “Muriel will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.”