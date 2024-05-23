There was an excellent turnout for the South Woking Churches community garden party this month.
The event, which took place at St. Mark’s Church in Westfield, ran from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and was jointly organised by New Life Church and the Parish of St. Peter’s,
Speaking on behalf of the organising team, Andrew Bates, of New Life Church, said: “This is the third year we have run this event and once again we were delighted with the turnout, just how well received the event was and that it stayed dry!”
The previous successful garden parties marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and later the coronation of King Charles III.
Andrew continued: “The aim of the event was to bring the community together for an afternoon of fun and to keep prices as affordable as possible. Many people enjoyed the variety of activities on offer while others were content just to soak up the atmosphere with a cup of tea.”
The garden party included plenty of fun family activities including face and nail painting, a bouncy castle, gladiator joust, crafts and creating grass heads. Guests even helped to create a bug hotel.
In addition, there was live background music, tea and cake and a raffle.
Cllr Louise Morales, who was last week appointed Mayor of Woking, also joined in the fun in a joust with Andrew.
The garden party was free to enter but with small charges for most of the activities to cover costs.
“All in all, it was a great afternoon, much enjoyed by all,” Andrew said.