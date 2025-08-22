During the 19th century, people would line up at Singleton Station in all their best clothing for a day at the Goodwood Races. The station even hosted King Edward VII and other royals, on their trips to the West Dean Estate.
Last week, rather than trains and top hats, it was a fleet of cyclists and community leaders who tried out the new section of the Centurion Way, finishing at the former railway station for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex Simon Knight was joined by Vanessa Rowlands, chair of the National Park Authority, project partners and stakeholders to declare the new section of the route officially open to the public. The trail is intended for all to enjoy, including families, dog-walkers, mobility scooter users and wheelchair-users.
Following three years of extensive work by the National Park Authority, the Centurion Way has now been extended northwards from West Dean, passing Singleton and ending near to Cucumber Farm.
The Centurion Way follows the old, dismantled Chichester to Midhurst Railway Line, which was fully closed in 1991.
Ms Rowlands said: “It’s so exciting to unveil this new section of the Centurion Way, giving people better access into the heart of the National Park with some amazing views along the way.
“I love how these renovations pay homage to the incredible history of the site and give people more opportunities to connect with the biodiversity and natural beauty of the area.
