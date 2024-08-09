Two fine micromosaic medallions by the man credited with inventing the genre, Giacomo Raffaelli (1753-1836), are expected to sell for up to £7,000 at Ewbank’s on September 27.
Trained as a sculptor and painter, Raffaelli created some of the finest micromosaics ever made as he worked in his studio by the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, serving the young gentlemen and aristocrats who travelled there as part of the Grand Tour.
The two examples here are thought to have been created within 25 years of Rafaelli holding his first studio exhibition – the first just 11 years after.
It depicts the doves of Pliny perched on a large bronze bowl filled with water and is signed and dated Giacomo Raffaelli / Fece / in Roma 1786. Created from glass and stone within a copper frame, and 8cm in diameter, it comes in its original fitted retail case, from W. Williams, 14 Strand.
A similar plaque rests on loan to the Victoria and Albert Museum as part of the collection of Sir Arthur Gilbert. The estimate is £3,000-£5,000.
The second plaque, dating to c.1800 and unsigned, shows a butterfly on a sky blue background, and is 6cm in diameter. It, too, comes in its original fitted retail case, from W. Williams, 14 Strand. The estimate is £1,500-£2,000.
The plaques have been consigned from a private source.
Also in the same auction is a magnificent Maori Taiaha. This impressive 19th or early 20th century fighting staff boasts a meticulously carved upoko, or head, adorned with faces on each side and accentuated by protruding tongues beneath distinctive dog tooth scrolls.
The Taiaha, measuring an imposing 146cm x 5cm, is a testament to the skill and artistry of its creator. This powerful symbol of Maori culture is estimated to fetch between £400 and £600, presenting a rare opportunity for collectors of Oceanic art and antiquities.
A captivating daguerreotype portrait of Lieutenant-General Sir Hercules Robert Pakenham, the brother-in-law of the legendary Duke of Wellington, is set to be offered at auction with an estimate of £300-£500.
This rare photographic artifact, attributed to renowned photographer William Edward Kilburn, features a distinguished, grey-haired sitter believed to be Pakenham, adorned with the insignia of a KCB.
Accompanied by a handwritten note confirming the sitter’s identity and familial connection to the Duke of Wellington, the daguerreotype presents a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of British military and historical significance.
With its impeccable provenance and the intriguing figure it portrays, this lot is sure to captivate collectors of photography, military history and royal memorabilia alike.
Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday with no need for appointments. For jewellery, contact Ewbank’s for an appointment with one of its gemmologists.
Catalogues and live internet bidding are available through ewbanks.co.uk