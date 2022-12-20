AN ANNUAL quest to make sure that Woking Foodbank has enough supplies for the needy families it supports over Christmas has had its best year yet.
The appeal is run in the Brookwood area by Trudi Fletcher with the help of her partner, Darren Philps.
This year, they have brought in a total of £3,265 in online and collecting box donations, plus a huge stack of food and other items that brighten up people’s lives over Christmas.
Last year, around £1,000 was raised.
And around 70 parcels of food have been delivered to the foodbank’s depot in Knaphill.
“We have done exceptionally well and I’m very pleased with the results this year,” said Trudi, who lives with Darren in Brookwood.
“A lot of new people have come on board. Some of them have given just small amounts but everything counts.”
Trudi and her helpers have been rallying the community to support the foodbank each festive season since 2017. Four years ago, she raised the appeal’s profile by collecting donations in a sleigh on wheels.
As well as door-to-door collections, there are drop-off points in the village and Trudi makes an annual visit to Brookwood Club to accept donations.
Trudi said there had been some particularly generous individual donations. “A man at the club gave us 45 Christmas puddings,” she added. “That was fantastic.
“One woman asked me what sort of things were needed. She then went shopping and returned with three bags full of items and also gave us £100 in cash. That was just amazing.
“This year, more people have been looking on our website to see what is needed and then bringing those items to us.
“We really didn’t expect to do so well when so many people are finding the cost of living difficult. We live in an amazing village.”