Woking sisters Arya and Karina Rehill have earned themselves a spot in the finals of the International Junior Miss UK (IJM) beauty pageant.
The sisters will represent their hometown, with hopes of clinching the United Kingdom title.
International Junior Miss UK describes itself as “a beauty pageant organised to encourage the positive achievements of young ladies aged 4 to 24.”
Arya, 8, and Karina, 5, both attend Halstead St Andrews School. Their journey to the finals has been marked by weeks of rigorous training and meticulous preparation.
They have undergone extensive coaching sessions, fine-tuning every aspect of their presence, from mastering the art of graceful stage presence to honing their interview skills.
“We're thrilled to represent Woking and showcase our talents on such a prestigious platform," Arya and Karina said. “It's been an incredible journey, and we’re grateful for all the support we've received from our family, friends, and school.”
Both girls enjoy their studies and various sports, including swimming, gymnastics, and netball, and assist their mother Maya in managing the family-owned fine jewellery enterprise.
Arya is in the Junior Pre-Teen Division for girls aged 7 to 9 and Karina is in the Princess Division for 4 to 6 year-olds.
The international finals are to take place in Virginia Beach, US, in January next year.
As they gear up for the UK finals in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, on April 6 and 7, the Rehill sisters carry with them the hopes and well-wishes of their community.
Maya said: “I'm incredibly proud of my daughters for their remarkable journey. They've dedicated themselves to enhancing their stage presence, interview skills, and confidence through hard work and determination.
“Their excitement is palpable, and they've realised the potential of their title to make a positive impact on society and contribute to the community, whether through volunteering, assisting neighbours, or fundraising efforts.”