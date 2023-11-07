WE will all be seeing red this weekend as 32 million plastic-free poppies have been produced for Remembrance Sunday.
Lance Corporal Ashley Martin, who is stationed at ATC Pirbright, is one of the many thousands of Royal British Legion volunteers who will be selling the new poppy ahead of this Sunday’s services.
Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to honour the sacrifice of those who have defended our freedoms and upheld our way of life.
As well as remembering the Armed Forces and their families from Britain and the Commonwealth, the commemoration allows us to acknowledge the crucial contributions made by emergency services, as well as those who have tragically lost their lives due to conflict or terrorism.
This year, the legion is encouraging the public to show the Armed Forces community you care about them by wearing a poppy.
A spokesperson for the legion said: “The Armed Forces have played a huge part in protecting us in the past and they continue to protect our future.
“They make sacrifices every day so we can enjoy our freedoms and way of life.
“From risking their lives in war zones to spending time away from their families, and providing support during emergencies and humanitarian disasters, we owe those in the Armed Forces so much.”